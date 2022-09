A fire broke out just before 3 in the afternoon at a pile of spare parts and tires outside a garage in Larnaca district.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, three fire engines from Larnaca and Oroklini rushed to the scene. The building of the garage was in danger and is being protected by members of the Fire Service.



As Mr. Kettis said, the Larnaca Fire Service has proceeded with partial staff recall.

More later.