This morning a fire broke out at dry weeds and wild vegetation at Agios Sylas.

According to the Fire Service, the fire started at the Ypsonas Industrial area and was put out approximately two hours later. It burned two acres of dry weeds, wild vegetation and garbage.

Fire engines from Limassol and the Forestry Department as well as two helicopters assisted the efforts to put out the fire, which now seems to be under control.