The resident of a house in Strovolos where a fire broke out at noon has injured his hand.

According to the Fire Service, the fire broke out at 13.56 and three manned fire engines rushed to the scene. The fire was on the veranda of the second floor of the house, at a kitchen equipment.

In his effort to escape the resident of the house injured his hand. He received first aid and then was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Finally the fire was put under control at 14.15