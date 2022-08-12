NewsLocalFines totalling 7,500 euros for undeclared hotel workers in July

Fines totalling 7,500 euros for undeclared hotel workers in July

The Labour Ministry imposed fines totaling €7,500 for undeclared employment in the month of July after inspections at hotels all across Cyprus.

The Inspection Service’s goal is to combat undeclared work and enforce the hoteliers’ compliance with basic labour legislation, an official announcement also said on Friday.

Inspections were carried out in 35 random units where the total number of workers was 561 – of whom 235 were men and 326 women.

Specfically, 215 were Greek Cypriots, 202 European Union citizens and 144 came from third countries.

A total of 11 were found to be undeclared workers.

By Annie Charalambous
