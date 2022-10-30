Fine weather on Sunday; rain and storms expected next week

The weather on Sunday will be mainly fine with high cloud at intervals affecting the mountain areas after noon.

Temperatures during the day will reach 28 degrees Celsius inland and in the coastal regions, and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

A thin layer of dust will return to the atmosphere after noon.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

From Monday to Thursday high cloud is expected to give way to rainfall or storms.

Temperatures will drop slightly, remaining close to the average for the time of the season.