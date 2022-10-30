NewsLocalFine weather on Sunday; rain and storms expected next week

Fine weather on Sunday; rain and storms expected next week

Weather
Weather

The weather on Sunday will be mainly fine with high cloud at intervals affecting the mountain areas after noon.

Temperatures during the day will reach 28 degrees Celsius inland and in the coastal regions, and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

A thin layer of dust will return to the atmosphere after noon.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

From Monday to Thursday high cloud is expected to give way to rainfall or storms.

Temperatures will drop slightly, remaining close to the average for the time of the season.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
On This Day: Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in “greatest sporting event of 20th century”
Next article
10 best car movies according to fans & critics

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros