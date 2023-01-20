Find out where you’re registered to vote for the presidential elections

Citizens can learn in which polling station they are registered to vote in view of the presidential elections on February 5, via phone call, SMS or online, the Central Election Service announced on Friday.
Online
Citizens can visit the following two websites wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy, elections.gov.cy and submit their identification number and date of birth to learn where they are registered to vote.
SMS
Also, they can text the number 1199 on their phones, by writing “wtv,” their identification number and date of birth, all separated by a space.
For example: wtv identification number date of birth
Telephone
Pancyprian number: 77 77 22 12
Nicosia: 22804348, 22804295, 22804349, 22804283
Limassol: 25806443, 25806454, 25806406, 25806447
Famagusta: 23200935, 23200937, 23200938, 23200922
Larnaca: 24801870, 24801872, 24801858, 24801868
Paphos: 26801143, 26801144, 26801148
Ministry of the Interior: 22867640
The above numbers also serve as helplines, which citizens can call to find information regarding the operating hours of polling stations and what to do in case they want to replace their electoral booklet.
Voting for the presidential elections will start at 7 pm and end at 12 pm, with a one-hour break. Then, it will resume at 1:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.
