Financial incentives could be key to Cyprus peace talks resumption

Turkish voters choose their next president between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu before the month’s end but no matter who wins the very top priority is the inflation-hit country’s economy.

This is what analysts believe and that’s why the Cyprus government keeps receiving messages from concerned parties that financial incentives could be the key to the divided island’s reunification.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still occupied the northern part of the EU-member country.

Philenews also reported on Friday that many European capitals predict Erdoğan is most likely to win the second round of the elections on May 28.

But, the same insiders also said, the economy is expected to be the top priority of whoever is the final winner.

And this gives an opportunity to Nicosia to offer financial incentives to Ankara so as to help the resumption of the stalled reunification talks.

This seems to be behind the mind of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides who has already met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and is getting ready to visit Germany for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Both the Netherlands and Germany are two countries that can play an important role in Nicosia’s efforts to get the EU more actively involved in the Cyprus problem.