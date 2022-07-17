Final mile for Akamas Plan

The release of the local Akamas plan is expected at the end of August or beginning or September. The report of the Special Evaluating Committee, is also expected to be posted on the website of the Environment Department tomorrow and at the same time will be sent to the members of the ad-hoc relevant committee.

It is noted that the local Akamas plan, as well as the relevant report on the environmental consequences have already been submitted but a final meeting of the relevant Committee will take place in 22 July to examine any additional data of the revised plan. The members of the committee will have the chance to submit suggestions that will mitigate any environmental consequences and then the final verdict on the issue will be prepared and will be sent to the council on urban development.

The review of Akama’s local plan has been pending for years. On the one hand, there is pressure from the residents of the communities who want to exploit their property, and on the other, ecological organizations and more, who want to protect Akamas from any development.