File of special police officer’s death to open again

The file on the death of special police officer Marios Herodotou in May 2020 in Paphos will open once again.

The death interrogation that was completed after the family of the deceased found recourse to justice, is disputing the initial conclusion of the post-modem attributing the policemen’s death to suicide, Phileleftheros revealed on Saturday.

So the Court ordered that the file be returned to the Attorney General who will give instructions for new research on the basis of new evidence included in the file.

According to the outcome of the death interrogation dated September 9, 2022, having heard the witnesses examined, the Court cannot reach with certainty the conclusion that Herodotou’s death was due to suicide.

Witnesses also appeared on behalf of the family including a coroner it appointed and who raised some doubts regarding the correct investigation of the case, the use of the gun, and generally regarding the ballistics report and the prints that were found or not, since according to evidence, no prints were found on the gun seen on the scene.