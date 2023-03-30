Fifty nine PDO halloumi certifications issued, following first for T/C producer

The Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday that 59 certificates of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) have been issued to Cypriot halloumi/hellim producers.

Last week, it was made known that a PDO certification was issued for the first time to a Turkish Cypriot producer.

Commenting on the certification, the Ministry said that the Green Line regulation was revised so “our Turkish Cypriot fellow citizens would also benefit.”

It added that the implementation of the EU regulation to include halloumi/hellim in the PDO registry “once more provides Turkish Cypriots the possibility to benefit from our country’s capacity as an EU member-state.”

The Ministry noted that this development is part of efforts to increase the involvement of the E.U. in negotiations for the Cyprus problem.