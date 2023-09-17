Fifty million euro by Cypriot shipowners for Greece flood victims

The Cyprus Shipowners Union announced a 50 million euro donation to support the victims of the devastating floods that hit central Greece almost two weeks ago, killing 15 people, destroying homes in two cities and dozens of communities, as well as the livelihoods of tens of thousands, with damages estimated in the billions.

‘We have a sense of duty to our fellow human and society’, said President of Cypriot Shipowners Andreas Hadjiyiannis announcing the sizeable assistance that will go towards relief for both flood as well as fire victims in August.

Hadjiyiannis conveyed the shock of the shipping community on the scale of the disaster, human losses and infrastructure, speaking at a dinner hosted on Friday evening for President Christodoulides and President of the Greek Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Referring to the climate crisis, Hadjiyiannis claimed that the EU had implemented hostile policies towards shipping with massive taxation-in the billions- for carbon emissions, while shipping greenhouse gas emissions are very low.