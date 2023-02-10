Fifth suspect arrested in connection with stolen bronze statue case in Paphos

Paphos Police on Thursday evening arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the unprecedented case of the stolen and found dismantled ‘girl with the hula hoop’ bronze statue.

He is a 49-year-old man who was wanted for days after four others suspects – three men and a woman – were arrested and put in custody in connection with the case.

The statue, by local artist Yiota Ioannidou, was placed in the Hani tou Ibrahim playground area last autumn weighing 70 kilos and estimated to worth some 10,000 euros.

It was stolen on January 29 by two individuals, according to CCTV footage. Their apparent intention was the sale of the material the state was made of.

Both the artist and local authorities had slammed the theft of the popular statue with Ioannidou also offering reward for anyone who could help to locate it.

She had made clear that it could not be replaced because the mould no longer exists.

Police said the case has been fully investigated and that the five suspects will stand trial which begins on February 17 before the Paphos district court.