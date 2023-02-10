NewsLocalFifth suspect arrested in connection with stolen bronze statue case in Paphos

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with stolen bronze statue case in Paphos

Statue
Statue

Paphos Police on Thursday evening arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the unprecedented case of the stolen and found dismantled ‘girl with the hula hoop’ bronze statue.

He is a 49-year-old man who was wanted for days after four others suspects – three men and a woman – were arrested and put in custody in connection with the case.

The statue, by local artist Yiota Ioannidou, was placed in the Hani tou Ibrahim playground area last autumn weighing 70 kilos and estimated to worth some 10,000 euros.

It was stolen on January 29 by two individuals, according to CCTV footage. Their apparent intention was the sale of the material the state was made of.

Both the artist and local authorities had slammed the theft of the popular statue with Ioannidou also offering reward for anyone who could help to locate it.

She had made clear that it could not be replaced because the mould no longer exists.

Police said the case has been fully investigated and that the five suspects will stand trial which begins on February 17 before the Paphos district court.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Intellectually disabled man lives in almost burnt out room for two days now
Next article
Biden’s Super Bowl: Home alone, with ice cream and guacamole

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros