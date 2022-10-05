Fifth COVID-19 jab to become available tomorrow

The Health Ministry issued an announcement recommending to citizens who have taken the booster/fourth dose of the COVID vaccine and five months have already elapsed, to get their fifth dose with the updated vaccines available.

As of Thursday, October 6, citizens can visit vaccination centres in all districts, the Ministry said.

Also, people aged 12 and above, can get their third booster dose if five months have elapsed since their last shot.

The fourth dose is received by people aged 30 and above, by all those working or residing in closed units and nursing homes regardless of age, and all health professionals.

It is also recommended to people belonging to the following groups:

People aged 12 and above with diabetes, severe obesity, severe chronic respiratory disease, severe chronic heart and vascular disease, severe kidney disease, severe chronic liver disease, severe chronic neurological disease, and hemoglobinopathies.

People with immunodeficiency and immunosuppression such as active treatment for solid tumours and haematological malignancies, a history of solid organ transplantation receiving immunosuppressive therapy, history of hematopoietic stem organ transplantation receiving immunosuppressive therapy, inherited immunodeficiency, HIV infection/AIDS, immunosuppressive therapy treatment including biological agents, with renal failure undergoing hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.

Regarding all those who are on cortisone, the recommendation is for all those who received or are receiving a total dose of ›10 mg prednisone/day (=8 mg methylprednisolone) for one month in the last six months, given that the period of five months has passed since receiving the booster/third dose of vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine ( ΒA.1) is available every Tuesday and Thursday and Pfizer/BioNTech (ΒΑ.4 and ΒΑ.5) daily Monday to Friday.

The vaccination centre in Nicosia is at the International Fair (08:00-14:30), in Larnaca at the old hospital (08:00-14:30), in Limassol at Linopetra Health Centre (08:00-14:30), in Paphos at General Hospital (08:00-14:30), in Famagusta at the Health Centre (08:00-14:30), in Kyperounta at the vaccination centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (09:30-13:30) and in Polis Chrysochous at the Hospital every Tuesday (09:30-13:30).