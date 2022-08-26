Fifth case of monkeypox in Cyprus

NewsLocalFifth case of monkeypox in Cyprus

The Health Ministry is informing about a new case of monkeypox in Cyprus.

The new case is an 18-year-old man without travel history and with clinical symptoms compatible with the monkeypox. The man is hospitalized at the specially formed area of the reference hospital (Nicosia General Hospital) for further monitoring and evaluation of his condition.

From the very first minute the relevant protocols of managing suspicious and confirmed cases have been implemented.

The Epidemiological Supervision Unit has started the process of tracing and informing the man’s contacts.

