Festivities for Holy Spirit include concerts, games and fun

Smells of traditional sweets spread through the cobbled streets of the coastal provinces, dominated by colorful lights and goods from street vendors, stalls with trades of a bygone era, plenty of music, dancing and songs.

With a rich program and artists even from as far away as Greece, the municipalities were filled with visitors during the festive three days of the Holy Spirit. The capital emptied and people sought a respite from their worries. Many took the opportunity to enjoy the crystal clear waters of the island, taking their first swim in the sea.

The events for the Holy Spirit celebration combined tradition with modern spectacular shows, offering entertainment and many surprises.

Apart from the concerts of well-known performers such as Despina Vandi, Nikos Makropoulos, Nikos Zoidakis, Alkistis Protopsaltis, Christos Dantis, Giorgos Tsalikis and others, there were also traditional evenings, music, dance and theatrical performances, philharmonic events, water sports competitions such as jet skiing, shadow theatre, and children’s creative activities.

The events and surprises will continue in the coming days with the program to include concerts with popular Greek and Cypriot artists, plenty of dancing, singing, games, theatrical performances, fireworks.