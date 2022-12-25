Festive Larnaca celebrates Christmas

Larnaca is celebrating Christmas this year with festive decorations and special events all across the city in an attempt to bring joy to people, after the pandemic, the economic crisis and the war in Ukraine, said Mayor Andreas Vyras.

For Larnaca, “Christmas is an opportunity to give choices to families, locals and visitors of the city since the times we live in are not easy. The effects of the pandemic are still visible, the economic crisis is spreading around the world and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are having an impact all across the world,” Vyras said.

This year Larnaca, he continued, “is filled with optimism, hope, will and the spirit of cooperation to overcome these problems together. Since the beginning of December, Larnaca has become a big family that embraces residents, visitors from other cities and tourists with warmth”.

The Mayor explained that the city has been decorated in various locations, namely the shopping centre, Finikoudes beach, the traffic lights outside the fire service headquarters, squares and even roundabouts.

“Our aim is to give the everyday life and routine of Larnaca people colour, joy and happiness for everyone, especially children,” Vyras said.

He added that “since the beginning of December, the Municipality has planned and held various events in several parts of the city”.

Almost every day, he continued, “several Christmas events are held in the city, with the participation of choirs and dance schools, while charity bazaars and Christmas markets are held by various associations and institutions. At the same time, Santa Claus visited the historic shopping centre and government refugee settlements, bringing warm smiles to people.”

He also noted that “from December 27 to 30, various Christmas events will be held by various musical theatre and dance groups at Ermou, Pallas, Agios Lazaros and Armenian Church squares.”

The Christmas Food Festival was also held in various parts of the city, such as the restored Zuhouri Square, while events are held almost daily at the Larnaca Marina, which opened its gates to the public.