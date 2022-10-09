Female officers renew gender discrimination protest, Ombudswoman calls meeting

Female National Guard sergeants seeking equal treatment after women entered as officers in the force during the 1990s, protested outside the Presidential Palace this morning (Sunday), arguing gender inequalities in all aspects of their job, including being passed on at promotion time by their male colleagues.

Those that enlisted in 1993, 1995 and 1997 have repeatedly protested in the past demanding that wage and promotion injustices as well as other discriminations are overturned.

Director of the President’s Press Office Andreas Iosif received a resolution submitted by the female officers who gathered with their families and lawyer to once again voice their gender discrimination long time complaints.

Iosif expressed both the President’s and the state’s gratitude for the contribution of National Guard female officers to force and country.

Meanwhile Ombudswoman Lottidi has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue, which will involve all interested parties, including defence ministry officials.

‘It is a matter pending since the 1990s and this government is called upon to deal with it’, Iosif said.

He further assured of the government’s determination to seek solutions in accordance with the constitution and following relevant advice from the Attorney General’s Office.