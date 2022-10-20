Fears expressed over possible privatization of Public Education

A proposed expansion of compulsory pre-primary education from the age of four years instead of four years and eight months has sparked fears that public education could get privatized.

The fears were expressed by various education representatives and bodies before the House Education Committee on Thursday.

They were preceded by a bill sent to parliament paving the way for state support to private kindergartens through a tuition subsidy for children who will not be able to be accommodated by public ones due to a lack of space and infrastructure.

This rang a bell to various education key players who spoke of a possible opening of the door to the privatization of public education. They argued that this would be a blow to public schooling.

The implementation of the proposed reform in state and private education will be carried out gradually in three phases.

In the 2023-2024 school year, the age limit for admission to compulsory pre-primary education will be extended by two months, while in the 2024-2025 school year, it will be extended by two additional months (four months in total).

In the 2025-2026 school year, the project will be fully implemented by extending the age of admission to compulsory pre-primary education by eight months.