Father who killed 2-month old baby sentenced to 5 years for manslaughter

A 37-year-old man who admitted to killing his two-month-old baby in Limassol last March was handed a five-year sentence by Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The man admitted that on the night of March 2, he came home tired from work and the baby was crying non-stop. As he said, he grabbed it and shook it violently to stop.

According to an autopsy, the baby died of a traumatic brain injury caused by the father who shook the baby violently.

He added that the mother was in another room heating up milk for the baby when the incident happened.

According to what has been heard in court, the baby did not cry again and was sleeping for three days straight between the day the incident happened and until March 5, when she passed away.

The mother has been cleared of all charges.

