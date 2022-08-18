Father of 15-year-old migrant deported

In a letter to all relevant services, Despo Michaelidou, Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, is asking that the authorities re-examine the possibility of granting a special working and residence permit for humanitarian reasons to a migrant that was deported yesterday.

Michaelidou who released her letter to the media on Thursday, noted that she is going back to the case due to new serious information received by the man’s 15-year-old son. She said the son informed an official of her office that his father was transported to the airport and was deported without any information or preparation. Both the father and the son are in bad psychological condition.

The Commissioner noted that the 15-year-old was born in Cyprus so he falls under the category of migrants with established presence on the island.

Mrs. Michaelidou requested that the whole case be re-examined taking into consideration the boy’s right to family life, to health, to education so that he can complete his education in a language he knows.