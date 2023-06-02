Fate of jailed Kurdish activist in poor health in the hands of ECHR

The fate of jailed Kurdish activist Kenan Ayaz who is set to be extradited from Cyprus to Germany on Friday is in the hands of the European Court of Human Rights whose decision on his poor health is imminent.

His defence lawyer has urgently written to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about his client’s right to be examined by a physician of his own choice. And that the Cypriot authorities’ refusal to permit this constitutes a violation of his client’s rights.

The ECHR’s respond could take place within 24 hours, Nicosia lawyer Costis Efstathiou also told state radio early on Friday.

Ayaz, aged 49, was arrested in March on a European warrant issued by Germany, which is seeking his extradition on terrorism charges.

At the same time, Ombudsman Maria Stylianou-Lottides also said on Thursday that Ayaz has the right to undergo a medical review from a doctor of his choice.

Efstathiou had written to the Ombudsmn warning that his client’s health requires urgent evaluation. And that his condition has worsened because of his 15-day hunger strike which has now ended.

His lawyer also said that Ayaz’s health which became fragile after a long sentence he had served in a Turkish prison when he was very young will be greatly exacerbated if he is extradited to Germany. Ayaz will be placed in a high-security prison there.