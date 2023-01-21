NewsLocalPolice find the hit-and-run driver in Paphos (updated)

Police find the hit-and-run driver in Paphos (updated)

The driver who hit and abandoned the unfortunate 58-year-old motorcyclist, Ioannis Polycarpou, was found and taken to the offices of the Paphos Police Station.

According to the Police, he is a 45-year-old man from Britain, who is currently being questioned, while a warrant for his arrest is expected to be issued to facilitate the interrogations.

The tragic accident occurred in Paphos at dawn. While riding his motorcycle on Tombs of the Kings Avenue in Kato Paphos at 2.00 am, Polycarpou was hit by a passing vehicle and was fatally injured.

The unconscious driver of the car left the motorcyclist helpless and disappeared from the scene.

Passing drivers who noticed the unfortunate 58-year-old called an ambulance and the man was taken to the Paphos Hospital. However, the doctors on duty found that the man was already dead.

It was announced that the man was a Greek Cypriot resident of Paphos, Ioannis Polycarpou.

Police launched a manhunt throughout the area of Paphos to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident, while investigations are continuing by the Traffic Police to ascertain all the circumstances under which the tragic incident occurred.

By gavriella
