Farmers protest unfair treatment and block Kokkinotrimithia area, seeking subsidies

Farmers of the western outskirts of Nicosia, on the foothills of Troodos, today blocked the Kokkinotrimithia roundabout for ten minutes from 12 noon, saying they had been unfairly treated when it came to electricity and fertiliser subsidies, due to rising prices.

‘Nothing has been done to lift this discrimination’, they said, as they blocked the area with their tractors, with the Farmers of Western Nicosia Coordinating Committee previously notifying the authorities so they could direct traffic through other roads.

Farmers previously gathered at the nearby community of Akaki and later marched with their tractors to Kokkinotrimithia, along with a strong police presence.

A police statement remained in force, as it would take some time, for normal traffic to resume.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
