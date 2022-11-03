Family of murdered prison inmate to take court action

The family of Tansu Cidan, the 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot inmate brutally murdered in Nicosia Central Prisons, will take court action, Turkish Cypriot newspaper Diyalog reported, citing the victim’s mother.

Cidan’s funeral took place in Morphou on Wednesday. His wife said the family saw bruises and wounds on the deceased’s body and eyes, while his nose was broken.

Speaking to Diyalog, the inmate’s mother, Ilmiye Cidan, said her son was tortured for three days before being beaten to death.

“We will sue. We will seek justice until the end. We request assistance from the ‘government.’ He was tortured for three days and nobody noticed? The Greek-Cypriot prison staff ignored this brutality?” she was quoted saying.

Cidan was found badly beaten in his cell last week. Police have arrested eight inmates in connection with the murder.

Prison camera footage presented in court, showed Cidan visiting the cell of one of the suspects 36 hours before the killing and then emerging eight and a half hours after while being carried out by two other suspects and with a bedsheet covering his face and body.

Also, on the day of the killing, three suspects are seen entering Cidan’s cell and then exiting while holding a red shirt, which looks as if they were hiding something inside.

According to a police report, the perpetrators used a blunt object to kill him.

A Central Prisons’ announcement the day after the murder said that Cidan reported present during the roll call the afternoon before he was killed and showed no signs of torture.

Read More: