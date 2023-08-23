NewsLocalFamily of critically injured army officer wants him transferred to Israel

Family of critically injured army officer wants him transferred to Israel

The family of a national guardsman who was critically injured at the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos last week wants him transferred to Israel for specialized treatment.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing a letter sent by the wife of the 54-year-old non-commissioned officer who is in critical condition in Paphos General Hospital.

“I kindly request action to be taken for the immediate transfer (by air ambulance) of my husband – father of three young children – to a specialized hospital in Israel for possible specialized treatment,” she wrote.

Insiders said that arrangements had already been made by the Ministry for a doctor from neighbouring Israel to come to Cyprus and assess the condition of the non-commissioned officer.

One insider also said the possibility of transferring him to Israel was rejected since it is believed that even a short plane trip would probably worsen his condition.

An announcement on Thursday from the Defence Ministry said the officer was injured while carrying out maintenance work on a vehicle at the air base.

And that they were investigating the circumstances under which the officer was injured.

By Annie Charalambous
