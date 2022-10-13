Family of boy injured in Liopetri accident accuses state doctors of medical errors

Marinos, the 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a car accident in Liopetri last Wednesday, is still hospitalized incubated and in critical condition in a private hospital, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

His parents are questioning the treatment provided to him as well as the decision to transfer him to a hospital that does not belong to the National Health System (GESY) from Makarion Hospital where he initially was hospitalised.

The boy’s family argue that the transfer has worsened the boy’s condition.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the boy’s grandfather spoke of “an effort to cover up and justify the mistakes at the Makarion Hospital.”

As he said, “the boy is already undergoing hemodialysis due to the large quantities of cortisone, morphine, and another dangerous medicine given to him.”

He added that due to the fact that the boy remained unconscious, the family requested for a doctor to be sent from Greece to examine him and as noted “since the Health Ministry gave the green light, it means that it was needed.”

After the doctor from Greece examined the boy, he said that his condition was severe and had to be transferred to another facility.

In response, the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) defended the doctors.

OKYPY spokesman Charalambos Charilaou says that OKYPY has no legal capacity to keep any patient in the hospital without his will.

He explained that several patients are transferred from the private to the public sector and claimed that calling in a doctor from abroad at the family’s wish or following the approval of the Health Ministry is a usual practice.