The Family Mediation institution came in effect in Cyprus early this year aiming to simplify family disputes – especially the time-consuming and highly emotionally process of divorce.

Dr. Anna Em. Plevris, Assistant Professor of Law at the School of Law of University of Nicosia, told Philenews the institution was established by law in 2019. But it was not immediately implemented because of necessary regulations had not been issued.

She also said that, according to the relevant legislation, the status of family ombudsman will be granted before the year’s end.

And that three categories of professional scientists can obtain the status of family mediator: lawyers, psychologists and social workers after successfully completing a 50-hour training programme by a duly approved body.

Thus, after obtaining the necessary certification with the names of approved mediators getting posted in the Ministry of Justice register.

As of spring 2023, approved programmes are offered in Cyprus.

She also explained that parents can choose one of the approved family mediators in order to resolve disputes concerning children, such as communication between parent and child, custody and maintenance.

As well as property relations between spouses and if no settlement agreement is reached, which is binding according to the law, then parents can then appeal to the competent court.