Family Court asked to decide on custody of minor

Local Authorities are recently dealing with an unprecedented case regarding the custody of a minor, something that points out the difference of opinion between the judicial authority and organized bodies aiming at the provision of social support.

At the same time, the case revealed the lack of rules and procedures in particularly sensitive and complicated cases regarding the future and welfare of minors.

In the specific case, the father unilaterally secured a decree from a family court, so that he would get custody of the minor, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

However, his partner and mother of the child had taken the child without his consent, and since September has been placed under the protection of the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO).

The decree has not been executed even though it has been served to a SPAVO official.

SPAVO has requested the support of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights and now the family court is asked to find a solution to this problem.

By gavriella
