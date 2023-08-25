Famagusta resort area’s leisure centres send out SOS over high cost of living

The Mediterranean island’s prevailing high cost of living has brought owners of leisure centers in the popular coastal Famagusta resort area down to their knees, Philenews reports.

“We are sending an SOS, our survival is at stake,” said Petros Assias who represents the area’s association of leisure centres.

“Despite August’s full capacity recorded in hotels and other available accommodation our costs are higher than our earnings,” he added.

He listed a domino chain of negative repercussions sparked by inflation, understaffing and rising rents.

And, he added, this is happening after two shut-down tourist seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The month of August is going very well but the messages we are receiving are mixed and some go as far as to tell us they will not be able to open next year,” he also said.

“These are restaurants and mixed-use venues in both Ayia Napa and Protaras areas,” he added.

Assias also said the biggest problems are confronted by small and medium-sized enterprises which have tried unsuccessfully to absorb the shocks of rising prices.