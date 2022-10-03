Famagusta area’s family violence reports rise to 621 within a year and a half

A total of 621 family violence reports within the past year and a half in coastal Famagusta district shows that the problem has become alarming, Philenews reported on Monday.

However, it also shows that more and more victims get the courage to come out and report the abuse against them.

Citing police sources, Philenews also reported that at least one family violence report takes place in the district on a daily basis.

And that most cases concern men using violence against their wives or partners while a big enough number concerns parental abuse.

Since the setting up of special district unit focusing on domestic violence on February 15 last year a total of 621 reports were made by end of August this year. And a total of 312 of which were sent over for criminal prosecution.

During the same period, 100 arrest warrants were issued while 70 firearms and military equipment were seized. These were in the possession of perpetrators.