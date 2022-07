The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to make face masks mandatory again in all indoor and closed spaces in Cyprus, following a hike in COVID cases and hospitalisations the last few days.

The measure will return as of 8 July, according to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas. The Minister appealed to the citizens to comply with the government decisions once again, if they want to protect those they love. As he said, hospitalisations in recent days have reached 92.