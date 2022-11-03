NewsLocalFA announces free entrance for Cyprus-Bulgaria friendly FA announces free entrance for Cyprus-Bulgaria friendly 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Cyprus Entrance will be free for the friendly football match between Cyprus and Bulgaria on November 16, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) announced. The game will take place at 20:00 in the AEK Arena Stadium in Larnaca. By gavriella Previous articleEY holds Cyprus Attractiveness Forum: Investment Realized, a reference point for FDI in CyprusNext articleUkraine says it has downed double the number of warplanes Moscow lost in Afghanistan Top Stories World Russia and Ukraine free 214 in prisoner exchange Local Breakaway regime to end participation in bicommunal ‘Imagine’ programme Economy Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms World Ukraine says it has downed double the number of warplanes Moscow lost in Afghanistan Business EY holds Cyprus Attractiveness Forum: Investment Realized, a reference point for FDI in Cyprus Taste Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia Wine Masterclass & Wine Tasting of Xinomavro at Novinophobia on November 12 Taste of Cyprus Solea Valley Farmers Market at “The Mills” on October 30 Wine All About Wine: 6-week Wine Course with George Kassianos starting on October 31 RELATED ARTICLES Breakaway regime to end participation in bicommunal ‘Imagine’ programme Family of murdered prison inmate to take court action New drivers will have the chance to be registered as blood donors according to draft bill 36-year-old caught speeding in residential area, under influence of drugs