FA announces free entrance for Cyprus-Bulgaria friendly

Entrance will be free for the friendly football match between Cyprus and Bulgaria on November 16, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) announced.

The game will take place at 20:00 in the AEK Arena Stadium in Larnaca.

