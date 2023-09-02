Eyewitness speaks out on brutal beating of migrant during Limassol riots

An anonymous resident of Limassol has come forward to “Kathimerini” to recount a harrowing night at the Molos waterfront on Friday, where they witnessed a wave of violent protests targeting migrants.

The individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, found themselves at the coastal front with their bicycle when the chaos unfolded, “Kathimerini” reports.

According to their testimony, masked individuals began chasing and physically assaulting migrants with baseball bats, who had been peacefully present at the waterfront up until the demonstration started.

In a desperate attempt to escape the violence, some resorted to jumping onto the streets, risking potential collisions with passing vehicles. The most disturbing incident witnessed was when a group of 4-5 masked assailants brutally attacked a young immigrant with baseball bats.

“I heard him crying with pain and when I tried to approach him to help, four other hooded men told me ‘leave, because you’ll be next'”.

The witness recalled hearing the young victim’s anguished cries before they abruptly ceased, leaving concerns about the extent of his injuries.

The witness puts blame on the police, which he claims were indifferent to the unfolding events. According to the witness, the police’s operational plan failed to take hold initially, allowing the attacks against foreigners and journalists to go unchecked. It was only when the violence escalated that the authorities finally sprung into action.

On Friday night, far-right anti-migrant protesters attacked migrants and vandalised shops in Limassol, which quickly turned into a war zone, with cars and motorbikes set on fire by the protestors.

According to the latest information from the police, 13 people have been arrested in relation to the riots, including the alleged organiser of the demonstration.

Authorities say that five persons reported that they were attacked during the riots. All were taken to Limassol General Hospital where they were given first aid and were then discharged.

The violence came just a few days after far-right mobs attacked people and vandalised migrant-owned properties in Chloraka, Paphos.