Extension for payment of Nicosia Sewerage Board fees

The Nicosia Sewerage Board announced that payment of fees by property owners in the municipalities of Strovolos, Aglandjia, Engomi, Lakatamia, Latsia, and in the areas of Kato Deftera and Anayia for the year 2022 will be extended to December 5, 2022, without any additional charges.

It explained that after December 6, 2022, a 5% charge will be imposed on bills that are up to four months late and a 15% charge if they remain unpaid for more than four months.

Payments can be completed at the offices of the Nicosia Sewerage Board (9, Megalou Alexandrou Street, Nicosia 1010) or online through the Board’s website www.sbn.org.cy.

