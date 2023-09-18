Extended hours of the “Park & Ride” service announced

NewsLocalExtended hours of the "Park & Ride" service announced

The extended operating hours of the “Park & Ride” service were officially announced on Monday by Cyprus Public Transport.

From Monday onwards, the service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays from GSP Stadium to the centre of Nicosia and vice versa.

There will be a total of 39 routes and the departure times from GSP Stadium are modified as follows: 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8:00, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:00, 9:20, 9:40, 10:00, 10:20, 10:40, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:00, 12:20, 12:40, 13:00, 13:20, 13:40, 13:52, 14:04, 14:16, 14:28, 14:40, 14:52, 15:04, 15:16, 15:28, 15:40, 16:00, 16:40, 17:15, 18:00.

“We thank you for the trust you have shown us and we assure you that we will continue, with the same zeal, to serve you by constantly upgrading our services and offering additional new ones in order to make your commute as comfortable and productive as possible. Together we can make a difference, we can reduce our footprint and move to a greener and cleaner environment,” Cyprus Public Transport said.

More information is available at publictransport.com.cy.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
