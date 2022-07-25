NewsLocalExplosives, drugs, stolen cheques and stolen oil

Explosives, drugs, stolen cheques and stolen oil

During the weekend, the Paphos Police arrested a couple for possession of explosives. According to the Police spokesman, on the basis of a warrant, the force searched the house of a 41-year-old and of his 33-year-old wife where four cartridges of a military firearm were found.

In another case, a 68-year-old told the Police that his cheque-book had been stolen and ten cheques had already been issued for the total amount of 5,290 euros. Following investigations, the Police arrested a 36-year-old woman who has been arrested while investigations continue.

The Paphos Police also investigated a case when one person was stealing oil from a tank in a private property. A 40-year-old has been arrested and imprisoned.

