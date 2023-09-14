Explosion at Aradipou recycling plant caused by bomb picked up from firing range

Police investigators are certain the object responsible for Wednesday’s explosion at a metal recycling plant in Aradipou industrial area is a military munition picked from the Koshi firing range area.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that this resulted in injuries to three individuals who are now in stable condition.

A 68-year-old Greek Cypriot man who sustained the most severe injuries is the one who apparently picked the bomb without even realizing what it was and took it for recycling.

What is shocking is that the explosive object was placed inside the cabin of his double cab, while the rest of the material taken for recycling were in the back.

The explosion occurred as the pensioner was handing the object to a worker at the plant and this had hit the ground, according to police.

He said he had picked up the explosive object several days ago from Kourtellos area which falls within the vicinity of the firing range.

He had thought it was a motor and had actually kept it in his house unaware that the whole family was in mortal danger.