Expert: If current decline continues, we will transit to Covid-19 endemic period

If the current decline in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide continues, this means we will transit to the endemic period of the pandemic, Dr. Petros Karayiannis, member of the Health Ministry’s Advisory Scientific Committee and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, said.

The professor noted that there are indications currently that there is a worldwide decline but “we are not aware whether a seventh wave will follow. We are expecting increases in the fall and winter, if no other variant emerges. Currently there is ‘Centaurus’ in India but the specific variant has not caused any particular problems in European countries,” he added.

Dr. Karayiannis urged people to get vaccinated so as to face less problems in winter.

