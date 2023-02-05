Exit polls: Christodoulides ahead with Mavroyiannis, Neophytou battling it out for second

The first exit polls for the presidential elections show Nikos Christodoulides having a clear lead against other candidates.
The second place which leads to the runoff election is tightly contested by Andreas Mavroyiannis and Averof Neophytou, the two candidates backed by the main parties Akel and Disy respectively, with Mavroyiannis having a small lead at the moment.
Exit polls by TV station:
CyBC
Nicos Christodoulides 30.5%-33.5%
Averof Neophytou 26.5%-29.5%
Andreas Mavroyiannis 26.5%-29.5%
ALPHA TV
Nicos Christodoulides 35.40%-31.40%
Andreas Mavroyiannis 28.90%-24.90%
Averof Neophytou 28.10%-24.10%
ΑΝΤ1
Nicos Christodoulides 32.7%-35.4%
Andreas Mavroyiannis 25.7%-28.3%
Averof Neophytou 23.5%-26.1%
SIGMA TV
Nicos Christodoulides 31.0%-35.0%
Andreas Mavroyiannis 26%-30%
Averof Neophytou 25.0%-29%
OMEGA TV
Nicos Christodoulides 30%-34%
Andreas Mavroyiannis 26.5%-30.5%
Averof Neophytou 24.5%-28.5%