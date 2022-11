As of Monday, 14 November, and for a period of two months, the exit from the Limassol-Nicosia highway to Tseri will be closed due to road work for the construction of the Nicosia peripheral motorway, the Department of Public Works announced.

During this period, traffic from Limassol to Tseri will be diverted through the Kotsiatis exit to the old Nicosia – Limassol road and through the junction of the Limassol Avenue and Tefkrou Anthia Avenue at Dali Industrial Area and the Tseri bypass.