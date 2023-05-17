Examinations to determine missing woman’s cause of death after remains found in Paphos

Authorities continue their investigations into the cause of death of 79-year-old Ann Naisbit, whose remains were found in Paphos in the past week.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, genetic examinations on the human remains found in the area are still ongoing.

Nicolaou noted that members of the Paphos Forensic Science Laboratory and the Research and Rescue Department of the Civil Defense are operating in the area, while an autopsy is expected to determine Naisbitt’s cause of death.

He added the identification process is difficult, as only some remains of the woman have been uncovered, not her whole body.

On May 14, a farmer discovered a human skull in a rural area between the villages of Koloni and Marathounta, in Paphos.

Authorities later found more remains, clothing and some jewellery in the bed of a nearby river.

After investigations, police matched the remains and items found to Ann Naisbitt, a British permanent resident of Cyprus, who was reported missing on April 3, 2023.

According to the police report filed by her family, Naisbitt had left her home in Paphos on foot around 10 am that night and had gone missing, since.

Authorities are continuing investigations.

