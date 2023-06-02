Ex prison director Aristotelous to head new post on missing persons

Former prison director Anna Aristotelous’ new public service post which is to be announced next week has to do with the humanitarian issue of missing persons in Cyprus, Philenews reports citing insiders.

Rumours had her appointed as a Commissioner or even an advisor to the President of the Republic but it seems that a solution that satisfies her has been found. Her leave of absence expires on Friday after a total of six months.

Aristotelous has clearly expressed her desire not to return to prison, expressing fears even for her life, after the island’s Law Office found no evidence of corruption against senior police officer Michalis Katsounotos.

Aristotelous had accused him to having collided with an inmate serving a life sentence for drug trafficking to secure damaging footage of her and her deputy, Athena Demetriou.

On Thursday, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said Aristotelous is to be transferred to “an important post” that she believes is right for her.

The Minister also expressed certainty Aristotelous will do an excellent job in her new post but refused to be specific.

In January, the Ministry of Justice announced the appointment of Assistant Police Director of Famagusta District, Ioannis Kapnoullas as acting prison director.