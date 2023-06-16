Ex energy minister Pilides could run either for Nicosia mayor or Euro MP

Ex Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides could run on right-wing Disy’s ticket for either Nicosia mayor or Euro MP in the upcoming elections, Philenews reports citing insiders.

The next European Parliament elections will be held between June 6-9, 2024, coinciding with the Mediterranean island’s public administration ones.

The ex minister (on the right) has already informed the Disy leadership that she will not continue being the party’s executive director – a position for which she has been providing voluntary duties.

Insiders said that after a recent meeting with Disy leader Annita Demetriou (on the left) she has been given the green light for running for either or the two high-profile positions.

Rumours have ex Interior Minister Nicos Nouris also eyeing the Nicosia mayor position even though – officially – the former ruling party has not begun the dialogue over who runs for what in the upcoming elections.

The 2024 elections will be a test for the party’s new leadership under Demetriou who is also the House President.