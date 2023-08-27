NewsLocalEVKAF calls on Greek Cypriot side to arrest perpetrators of attack on...

EVKAF calls on Greek Cypriot side to arrest perpetrators of attack on mosque

Ebkafffff
Ebkafffff

Ibrahim Benter, Director of the Muslim foundation EVKAF, condemned the attack on a mosque in Limassol and called on the Greek Cypriot side to arrest the perpetrators.

As reported from the occupied territories, Benter said that the İbrahimağa Köprülü mosque in Limassol was attacked with a Molotov cocktail bomb at around 01.15 on Friday night and serious material damage was caused.

He said it was fortunate that no worshippers were at the spot at that time and there were no casualties from this tragic incident.

“The attack on our historic mosque and religious values by people who are yet to be identified is not acceptable. We strongly condemn this tragic incident and call on the Greek Cypriot authorities to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible and impose the necessary punishment,” Benter said.

By gavriella
Previous article
Recent crisis at Pyla aims at recognition of breakaway regime
Next article
US Senator Menendez suggests sanctions to curb Turkish activity in Varosha

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros