EVKAF calls on Greek Cypriot side to arrest perpetrators of attack on mosque

Ibrahim Benter, Director of the Muslim foundation EVKAF, condemned the attack on a mosque in Limassol and called on the Greek Cypriot side to arrest the perpetrators.

As reported from the occupied territories, Benter said that the İbrahimağa Köprülü mosque in Limassol was attacked with a Molotov cocktail bomb at around 01.15 on Friday night and serious material damage was caused.

He said it was fortunate that no worshippers were at the spot at that time and there were no casualties from this tragic incident.

“The attack on our historic mosque and religious values by people who are yet to be identified is not acceptable. We strongly condemn this tragic incident and call on the Greek Cypriot authorities to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible and impose the necessary punishment,” Benter said.