Evidence point to businessman with political ties as target of Engomi bomb

A well known director of a Nicosia diagnostic centre, with previous ties to a political leader, appears to be the owner of the Engomi home targeted early this morning as a possible warning or message to the man, who is on a business trip abroad.

According to unconfirmed press reports, the successful businessman was closely involved in the political scene and was a former associate of a party leader.

A number of evidence was collected and is going through forensics, with the probe not heading in any specific direction and the return of the home owner from abroad believed to be of significance in providing clues.

He is expected to give testimony next week.

The high powered explosive device set off at 4.15 caused extensive damage to the entrance of the private residence.