NewsLocalEvidence point to businessman with political ties as target of Engomi bomb

Evidence point to businessman with political ties as target of Engomi bomb

Larnaca: Drunk taxi driver collides with police patrol car

 

A well known director of a Nicosia diagnostic centre, with previous ties to a political leader, appears to be the owner of the Engomi home targeted early this morning as a possible warning or message to the man, who is on a business trip abroad.

According to unconfirmed press reports, the successful businessman was closely involved in the political scene and was a former associate of a party leader.

A number of evidence was collected and is going through forensics, with the probe not heading in any specific direction and the return of the home owner from abroad believed to be of significance in providing clues.

He is expected to give testimony next week.

The high powered explosive device set off at 4.15 caused extensive damage to the entrance of the private residence.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleFuel leak to delay first launch of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket for weeks
Next articleHot and sultry tomorrow, humidity levels above 65% today

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros