Everything is ready for the afternoon operation of state hospitals which is set to begin on Monday, September 5, Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) said.

He noted that after the agreement achieved between OKYPY and the trade unions of doctors and nurses on 11 July, everything is ready so that the program will begin on 5 September.

All details on how the afternoon clinics and surgeries will be run are to be announced next week, he also said.