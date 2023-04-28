Evacuation mission of all Cypriots stranded in Sudan successfully completed

The evacuation mission of Cypriots stranded in Sudan has been successfully completed after the eleventh and last national as well as the honorary consul there arrived safely on the island.

And all this despite the practical weaknesses that Cyprus had to face since it does not have means of its own, Philenews reported on Friday.

Nicosia managed to take the necessary diplomatic moves to ensure the safe transfer of all Cypriots via other countries.

On Thursday, the island’s Consul in Khartoum Dr. Tarig Mohyeldin and members of his family arrived in Cyprus.

They were met at the airport by head of Consular Affairs Ambassador Homer Mavrommatis and the head of the Crisis Management Department Ambassador Koula Sofianou.

On Wednesday, the last Cypriot national arrived by air from Sudan as the evacuation operation is ongoing.

It is not only British citizens who are arriving in Cyprus on Royal Air Force flights but also citizens of other countries such as Americans, Canadians, Australians and others.

US ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, has already expressed her country’s gratitude to the Republic of Cyprus and the UK.

In a Twitter post, she referred to “their extraordinary efforts” to help evacuate people, including Americans, from Sudan.