Eurostat: High percentage of passenger cars in Cyprus older than 10 years

Most passenger cars in Cyprus are between 10 and 20 years old according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union. As pointed out, approximately 17% of Cyprus’s vehicles are older than 20 years, while just 4% are younger than two years. This particularly low percentage in new cars places Cyprus in the 21st position among 24 EU member-states.

The highest number of cars per thousand inhabitants was recorded in Luxembourg, followed by Italy and Poland. In 2020, Luxembourg also had the highest share of recent vehicles, while Poland (third EU country in previous ranking) had by far the highest share of passenger cars older than 20 years, followed by Estonia and Finland.