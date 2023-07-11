Eurostat: 5.6% of those at risk of poverty in Cyprus cannot afford proper meals

According to Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU, recent data reveals an increase in the percentage of people at risk of poverty in Cyprus who are unable to afford regular meals containing meat, fish, or vegetarian alternatives every other day. In 2022, this figure stood at 5.6%, showing a rise from the previous year. Comparatively, the EU as a whole experienced a similar trend, with the percentage reaching 19.7%, marking a 2.2 percentage point increase compared to 2021.

In Cyprus, the proportion of individuals unable to afford such meals in relation to the country’s total population also witnessed an escalation, reaching 1.5% in 2022, compared to 0.4% in 2021. When considering the entire EU population beyond those at risk of poverty, 8.3% were unable to afford an adequate meal, which represents a one percentage point rise from the previous year’s figure of 7.3%.

Among the member states, Bulgaria had the highest share of people at risk of poverty unable to afford proper meals, with a staggering 44.6%. This was followed by Romania at 43.0% and Slovakia at 40.5%. Conversely, Ireland boasted the lowest percentage at 5.0%, with Luxembourg close behind at 5.1%, while Cyprus ranked third-lowest at 5.6%.

It’s important to note that the ability to afford meals with meat, chicken, fish, or vegetarian equivalents every other day is one of the indicators used to calculate the severe material and social deprivation rate at the household level.