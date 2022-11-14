The Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus in collaboration with the Europe Direct Limassol – Cyprus University of Technology is organizing a conference in Limassol for the European Year of Youth! The conference will take place on Wednesday, November 23, from 10:00 until 16:30, at Lanitis’ Charob Mills in Limassol.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in discussions and interactive workshops on mental health and wellbeing, a sustainable green Europe, quality employment and learning, and equality of all genders!

There will also be an HR corner where HR advisors will conduct personal interviews with interested parties so that young people will know the opportunities the EU offers in finding work in Europe.

Participants will also have the opportunity to meet European networks and programs designed for young people but also to win informative trips to the European Institutions in Brussels, to training seminars to improve skills, and to get to know the daily work of EU staff in Cyprus!

Participation and transportation to and from the event are free!

For more information: European Year of Youth day in Limassol (europa.eu)